Little Balkans Days cancelled

PITTSBURG, Kan. — The Little Balkans Days Festival, a long standing tradition in Pittsburg, won’t be taking place this year.

Due to the recent spike of covid-19 cases in Crawford County, the board of directors for the festival decided to cancel the event.

The festival brings vendors and performers to the Southeast Kansas town to honor the mining history of Pittsburg.

The event was set to take place on September 4-6.

Those who made donations to the event or were sponsors this year will have their funds applied to the 2021 Little Balkans Festival.