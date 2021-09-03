Little Balkans Days back in Pittsburg after hiatus

PITTSBURG, Kans. — An annual tradition in Pittsburg is back to, hopefully, being annual again.

“Little Balkans Days” is underway.

For those who don’t know, the festival started in 1985 as a way to celebrate the area’s ethnic and immigrant history.

It was canceled last year due to the pandemic, and organizers have worked diligently with the Crawford County Health Department to develop safety measures.

Folks are encouraged to practice social distancing outside, and are required to wear masks during inside events.

“I love watching people who have moved to the area or back to the area go ‘Oh I remember this’ or ‘What’s this?’ and they get so excited about it and pretty soon it’s a new volunteer or a new annual attendee and we’re really excited about the response,” said Angela Meyer, Little Balkans Days Festival Association President.

Due to rain changes, tomorrow night’s J-3 Band and Croce Plays Croce concerts have been moved inside Memorial Auditorium.

The annual craft show has also been moved from Lincoln Park to the ball fields.