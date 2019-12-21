List of Joplin City Council candidates growing

JOPLIN, Mo. — More and more candidates are filing their paperwork to run for Joplin’s City Council.

There are now four names for the April ballot.

That includes current council member Phil Stinnett for the zone three seat and Christina Williams for a general seat.

Two candidates are certified for the zone two seat that Melodee Colbert-Kean is leaving – Harvey Hutchinson and Charles Copple.

A total of 13 people have picked up paperwork to run, but none of the other nine have been certified.

The city council election will be held April 7th.