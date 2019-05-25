Recent severe storms and flooding in the Four States affect a local farm stand’s business.

Linda’s Produce in Joplin has seen business slow down this past week.

The farm stand receives fruits and veggies from farms across the country to stock its shelves.

Last year, this food vendor reported an increase of profits because of the warm and dry weather.

But when heavy rain falls, like the start to this season, Linda’s Produce sees a decrease in shoppers.

“First we were slow and then when it was nice weather, we got super busy and then when the bad weather hit, no one wanted to get out and come inside.” says Ronald Smith, Linda’s Produce

Staff at Linda’s Produce hope for a mild summer this year, so the growing season will not be affected.

