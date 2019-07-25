Linda Teeter: Breaking barriers working in insurance

JOPLIN, Mo. – A Joplin woman is calling it a career, but not before she breaks down barriers.

Linda Teeter has retired from her job as an agent with Farmers Insurance, a position she held for 40 years. She was only the 7th female ever in that company to become an agent. At the time of her retirement, she was also the longest tenured female agent in company history. She says she encountered gender related obstacles along the way, one of them came up when she won the first of several sales awards, which had a specific gender, as well.

“A man, and then they took it back and looked at it and said, “You’re right”, and so I got a another meeting came up and I was presented this time a female figure, but at this point it had not been before and it was time.” Linda Teeter, Retired Insurance Agent

Her impact in the Joplin community goes further. She’s also the longest tenured member of the Joplin Chamber of Commerce red coats, attending groundbreakings and business grand openings. And, she’ll continue to operate the Urban Art Gallery in Downtown Joplin, work on her photography, and spend time with her six grandchildren.