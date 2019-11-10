Lincoln Memorial Cemetery celebrates 100 years

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KOLR) — A historic Springfield cemetery was rededicated today.

2019 marks 100 years for the Lincoln Memorial Cemetery.

Many of the gravestones there date back to the 1850s and more than 1,200 people are laid to rest there.

Lincoln Memorial is an important place for Springfield’s African-American community.

So in honor of the 100th anniversary, the cemetery’s volunteer executive board dedicated a new marker.

“Our families are all buried here,” Sheila Burton, the board’s president, said. “Our grandparents. Our great grandparents. Like I said, at that time this was the only place that we came to be buried. So it’s significant for us to come and just keep it going.”

The board members also used today to celebrate the completion of a new fence at the cemetery.

The Lincoln Memorial Cemetery is funded entirely through donations.