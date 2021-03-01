Lincoln Days back for 2021

NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. — After taking a year off in 2020 due to the pandemic, an annual Southwest Missouri political event is back on the calendar.

The local republican party will once again host the Lincoln Days gathering. It will feature speakers such as Congressman Billy Long, Missouri Lieutenant Governor Mike Kehoe, and State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick. The event will be smaller than in years past.

Nick Myers, Newton County, Republican Committee, said, “I just think that we’ll be returning more to normal with the vaccines available and many people have taken them – and declining cases and so forth.”

2021 Lincoln Days will take place this Saturday, March 6th starting at six p.m. at the Butcher’s Block Event Center. Tickets are required to attend.