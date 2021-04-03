Lilies can really pose as a threat to pets

WEBB CITY, Mo. — Lilies are a staple of Easter, but they could pose a threat to pets.

Veterinarians say the flower is poisonous to cats and can cause kidney failure and death when ingested.

If cats breath in the pollen or eat lilies it can cause nausea, decreased appetite, vomiting, and excessive thirst.

A veterinarian at Cassatt Country Clinic says they have seen cases of lily toxicity in cats.

They recommend people keep the flowers away from pets.

Dr. Shannah Cassatt, Veterinarian at Cassatt Country Clinic, says, “If they do get involved with a toxicity ingestion that its very important to seek veterinary help immediately. The longer they wait the less likely there would be for recovery.”

She says lilies can also cause gastrointestinal upset in dogs.