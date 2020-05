LAMAR, Mo. (KSNF/KODE) — A barn goes up in flames after storms pass through southwest Missouri Friday morning.

First responders were called to 109 SW 40th Road, which is southwest of Lamar, around 11:00am.

Lamar FD, Barton County Ambulance, Barton County Sheriff’s Office, and Jasper FD all responded to the scene.

The barn was engulfed in flames, believed to have been caused by a lightning strike from passing storms.