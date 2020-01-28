Light snow forecast in the Four States overnight Tuesday to Wednesday

(KSNF/KODE) — Forecasts are hinting at some overnight snow from Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

The incoming system will begin as mostly rain in northeast Oklahoma and southeast Kansas Tuesday afternoon. It will then turn to a wintry mix and some snow Tuesday evening.

FUTURE RADAR FOR TUESDAY 6:00 PM

Will it snow in Joplin?

Joplin weather can be tricky, as many of us know. However, the answer seems to becoming more and more clear that snow will fall overnight Tuesday into Wednesday in the immediate Joplin forecast area, with more snowfall in the northern portion of our viewing area.

FUTURE RADAR FOR WEDNESDAY AT 2:00 AM

The graphic above shows the line between rain and snow very clearly along Interstate 44. That will eventually turn to mostly snow as the sun sets and temperatures drop overnight Tuesday.

What about other parts of the Four States?

At this time, it looks as though any snowfall will be confined to southeast Kansas and southwest Missouri, and a light amount even in northeast Oklahoma.

Miami weather and Pittsburg weather forecasts show some light snow possible.

Amounts don’t look to be too impressive either. Right now it looks as though we will get about an inch, and mainly for the northern portion of our viewing area. This map provides an example of what it may look like after snow falls Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. It’s important to note, the ground is still warm and much of it could still melt by this 4:00 pm time stamp.

LIGHT SNOW ACCUMULATIONS BY WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON

This snowfall is not expected to greatly impact roads, but you can always double check road conditions through the Missouri Department of Transportation, the Oklahoma Department of Transportation, and the Kansas Department of Transportation.

If enough snow or wintry mix falls in some spots, roads could still be slushy.

This is another system that meteorologists do not anticipate to majorly impact our area, other than some slick spots.

The forecast will be ever-changing though. We will continue to provide updates on air and on our website.

Make sure to download our mobile app for both Android and Apple for any changes to the forecast, as well as any school closings.