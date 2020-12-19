Light showers and a cold front heading into Saturday, all eyes on a cold Christmas

JOPLIN, Mo. (KSNF/KODE) — The weather forecast doesn’t have a lot going on in the Four State region but we will be on a little bit of a roller coaster heading into the Christmas holiday.

We are expecting light showers overnight into Saturday, from the 12am – 5am time frame. Not a lot of measurable rain will fall and we also don’t expect everyone to get rainfall.

Then, temps warm as we reach the Winter Solstice. It’s officially Winter on Monday, December 21st at 4:02am.

Temperatures then drop just before the Christmas holiday and dip even more for Christmas Eve.

Right now, Christmas Day looks to be sunny and cool with a high around 40°.