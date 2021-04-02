JOPLIN, Mo. — There was plenty to be blue about, this afternoon, in Joplin.

But blue – in a good way. This month is Autism Awareness Month – and Friday – is the 14th annual World Autism Day. To celebrate, the Bill & Virginia Leffen Center for Autism was the site for Light It Up Blue Day.

A way to recognize those with autism and those who love and support them. The event was also a fundraiser that featured good eats from Ghetto Tacos.

Marcos Renteria, Ghetto Tacos, said, “You know, it’s a really good cause and we just really want to give back to the community and support this organization and so we’re so excited to be here.”

Edyth Spera, Leffen Center, said, “Just knowing about autism isn’t enough. I think it’s important that individuals with ASD that we know their strengths and challenges so that we can understand each person individually.”

A portion of the proceeds will go towards this year’s Walk for Autism and Freeman 5-K, which will be held on Saturday, April 24th.