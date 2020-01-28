Lifting Pit Bull Ban tops Carthage Public Safety meeting

Christian O’Neill presents to theCarthage Public Safety Department on Monday night a proposal to lift the city’s current ban on pit bulls.

CARTHAGE, Mo.—What do Carthage, Carl Junction, Sarcoxie, Webb City and Oronogo have in common? Along with being in Jasper County, they all belong to the less than 10% of cities left in Missouri with bans on specific dog breeds — namely Rottweilers and Pit Bulls.

But, Carthage could soon be erasing its name from that list.

The Public Safety Department saw a larger turnout than normal as one local resident requested to go before the department heads and propose lifting the city’s ban on pit bulls.

Christian O’Neill, presented to the department a request to move forward with plans to lift the ban, arguing that temperament and behavior is heavily determined by its environment and its upbringing. He also argued that city laws already address the issue.

“I find it redundant that we already have very good wording in our ordinances for how to handle viscous dogs and how to handle dog bites,” O’Neill told the department.

No decisions were made tonight as leaders agreed to take some time to do research the issue. More is expected to be discussed at the next Public Safety meeting set for February 24. From there, the department can decide whether to present lifting the ban to city council.

