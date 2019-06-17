Lifepoint Pentecostal holds picnic at Landreth Park

A church congregation spent the afternoon enjoying food and fellowship.

LifePoint Pentecostal held a church picnic at Landreth Park Saturday in Joplin.

Members played a game of baseball and enjoyed food, while getting to know each other.

One church member says she’s grateful for the immense support her church community gives her.

Pasha Bledsoe, LifePoint Pentecostal Church Member, says, “I’m glad that I can lean on everyone and have really close friends that I never had really, and it’s nice that they live a good lifestyle in front of me and set good examples and but not also be so serious and have fun with me.”

LifePoint Pentecostal will be having a fundraiser this Wednesday, June 19th at McAlister’s.

All money raised at the fundraiser will support the youth ministry’s trip to North American Youth Congress at the end of July.

