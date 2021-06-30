Lifelong Yankees fan Gwen Goldman finally gets to be the teams bat girl after 60 years

NEWTOWN, CT – In today’s dose of good news… One woman is learning it’s never too late to see your dreams come true. Even if they happen 60 years later.

Gwen Goldman from Newtown, Connecticut is proudly holding two letters in the video above, written 60 years apart.

Gwen is a lifelong Yankees fan, and when she was just 10 years old, she wrote the Yankees a letter asking if she could be a batgirl.

This is the letter she got back

“Dear Gwen… While we agree with you that girls are certainly as capable as boys… I am sure you can understand that in a game dominated by men, a young lady such as yourself would feel out of place in a dugout.”

Gwen kept that letter all this time. And 60 years later, Gwen’s daughter got the idea to send it back to them

This time… The response was much different.

“Dear Gwen… a woman belongs everywhere a man does, including the dugout. It is not too late to reward and recognize the ambition you showed in writing that letter to us as a 10-year-old girl.”

When Gwen arrived at the Yankees Stadium she saw that her name was on a locker. She was shocked.

She had her own jersey, and hat, and a thumbs up. She was ready.

She was on the field, emotional. Wiping away tears. She threw the first pitch, and watched the game from the dugout. She brought the baseballs out to the umpire.

“It was worth writing that letter… it was worth having that hope. And even if you didn’t get it at first, you just keep on going.” Says Gwen.