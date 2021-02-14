Lifeguard courses to be offered at the YMCA in Neosho

NEOSHO, Mo. — There is an opportunity to get your lifeguard certification before summer starts.

The YMCA in Neosho will be offering a lifeguard course to get your lifeguard V6, CPR, emergency oxygen, and AR certifications.

Participants will learn how to save a conscious and unconscious victim, spinal victims, and how to safely enter the water.

The course will have written and practical tests that can prepare them for when they hit the water.

All swimmers must be 16 and pass a prerequisite swim test on the first day of class.

Grant Strickland Aquatics Coordinator, says, “Class sizes are limited the sooner you can get that knocked out that’s really the biggest–biggest hurtle our obstacle for us to hire you as a lifeguard we need you to have that certification.. so sooner the better it’ll be here quick.”

If you would like more information on the pricing and class dates, you can find the link here .