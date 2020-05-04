Life Walk hosts special event for its members

NEVADA, Mo. — A Southwest Missouri church is getting creative on how they can worship together during the pandemic.

Life Walk in Nevada held a Worship Cruise on Sunday afternoon.

Cars cruised together down Austin Boulevard between Sutherland’s Home Base and Woods.

The church urged it’s members to turn their radio to 97.5 during this time, where worship music played.

With members missing each other because of normal worship service cancelled, they thought this was a great way to come together safely.

Kendra Miller, Life Walk Creative Team, says, “It’s a different time, and people are struggling with different things. A lot of people are going to work just like normal and dealing with different regulations with going to work, and some of us are home with the kids and some of us are home by ourselves. So, this was just a great opportunity to get people out.”

Life Walk says about 100 cars participated in Sunday’s event.