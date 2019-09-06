Life of Hope Ministries gears up for 5th Annual Ride for Hope

The roar of motorcycles is the goal for Saturday, September 7, 2019 for Life of Hope Ministries and their 5th Annual Ride for Hope.

The Joplin Motor Company by Cycle Connection at 402 E. 7th Street in Joplin is the new Presenting Sponsor for this year’s Ride for Hope event and they have set a goal to raise $15,000!

Why this amount? Nancy Hutson, Life of Hope Ministries Director of Advancement, states,

“We feed 3,500 individuals each month in Guatemala City at $1.43 per meal which includes our schools in the ghetto; our community center with 85 children; our landfill and homeless programs and a Saturday AWANA Program which is growing in leaps and bounds.”

“This event can provide the amount needed for October, November and December to provide nutrition and the love of Jesus for a large number of children living in poverty.”

Registration for the Ride for Hope starts at The Joplin Motor Company at 9:00 a.m. with the Ride leaving promptly at 1:00 p.m. to ride to Twin Bridges State Park in Wyandotte, Oklahoma.

The basic registration is a $50 donation and there are more opportunities to help raise funds.

Scott Hutson, Owner of The Joplin Motor Company by Cycle Connection states,

“We are excited to host this event as well as celebrate our Grand Opening on Saturday. There will be tons of door prizes, a Grand Prize Giveaway drawing and more to help feed the children in Guatemala.”

For more information contact Nancy Hutson, 417.825.0080 or visit www.lifeofhope.org.