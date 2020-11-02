Life Chain organizing protests

JOPLIN, Mo. — For 33 years, Saturday has been recognized as a time for action for Pro-Life advocates.

Life Chain, an Anti-Abortion Organization, encouraged their chapters across the country to host peaceful protests in their communities Sunday.

Advocates lined the corner of Rangeline And 7th Street, holding signs they hope will spark change.

Sunday’s event organizer says this year’s turnout has been great–this is a cause she will always show up for.

Rebekah McLaughlin, Coordinator, Joplin Life Chain “The first year was the year my mom was told to have an abortion with me. And, long story short, she ended up not having an abortion obviously because I’m here. But because of her actions, she heard about this and she got behind it and it’s been going on every year since.”

The protest ended with a prayer as well.