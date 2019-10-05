Life and career of Gordon Parks honored with annual celebration and award ceremony

Fort Scott Community College celebrates the life and works of Gordon Parks.

The college hosts the 16th Annual Gordon Parks Celebration this weekend.

This year celebrates the 50th anniversary of “The Learning Tree” film — an American drama film directed, produced, and written by Gordon Parks. It’s a semi-autobiographical story about park’s life.

Various activities at the event took place including a screening of the film and a guided trolley tour of movie scene locations. Three cast members were also at the event sharing their experiences of making the movie.

“We just want to use Gordon’s remarkable life story to help teach artistic creativity and culture diversity and the role that culture awareness plays in all of our lives,” explained Kirk Sharp with the Gordon Parks Museum. “This is one of the great ways by having a celebration to really show our tribute and honor to Gordon.”

The last day to attend the free event is Saturday. If you would like to learn more, click here.

Three actors were highlighted in Fort Scott on Friday with the Gordon Parks “Choice Of Weapons” Awards. S. Pearl Sharp, Karole Graham and Stephen Perry all had roles in parks 1969 movie “The Learning Tree.”

The annual award honors those who exemplify the career and character of Parks, a Fort Scott native. Sharp calls working with parks as her director the “highlight of her acting career.”

S. Pearl Sharp, Actor: “Being in The Learning Tree was a gift that I received,” explained actress S. Pearl Sharp. “So it’s a little awkward receiving the award for that because it was such an incredible experience — it was like really a gift. And it influenced the rest of my career both as an actor and as a filmmaker.”

Past winners of the award include Senator Nancy Landon Kassebaum and actress Nichelle Nichols. The award was first created in 2004