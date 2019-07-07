Library Provides Resources to Access Family History

Neosho, Mo

Four State residents headed to the Neosho/Newton County Library to dive deeper into their family history.

The Genealogy Friends of the Library of Newton County Missouri holds a Kindred Connections event every first Saturday of the month.

Visitors can spend time in the Genealogy Room looking through yearbooks, obituaries, state records, and ancestry.com to search for relatives.

For one genealogy clerk, helping others explore their ancestry has taught her some valuable information.

“I didn’t know anything about genealogy a lot before I started here. It was just mostly history, but then I started doing it and then seeing the process, it helped me figure out how to help other people do it and then helping them find people is usually pretty good.” says Heather Kimbrough, Genealogy Clerk

If you missed today’s event, the Genealogy Room is open to the public Monday through Thursday from 10 AM to 6 PM and Fridays and Saturdays from eleven to three.