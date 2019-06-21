Liberty Utilities receives approval for wind farm project

Liberty Utilities has been approved to construct wind farms in southwest Missouri and southeast Kansas.

Liberty Utilities/Empire District has announced they will move forward with their Customer Savings Plan this fall. The plan involves the construction of three wind farms that will be located in southwest Missouri and southeast Kansas and be completed by the end of 2020.

The Missouri Public Service Commission approved the project on Wednesday. The company says it is an investment of more than $1 billion, however, Liberty-Empire expects to meet a portion of its financing requirements through the use of federal tax credits.

The three wind farms will generate up to 600 megawatts of wind energy in Barton, Dade, Lawrence, and Jasper counties in Missouri and Neosho County, Kansas. The farms will also generate 100% renewable energy that will not create polluting emissions.

“This approval from the MPSC represents an exciting step forward for our Customer Savings Plan,” said David Swain, Liberty Utilities Central Region President. “As an organization, our team focuses on meeting today’s energy needs safely and reliably while also ensuring a sustainable future. Projects like these wind farms benefit our region today and will for decades to come. We’re thrilled to move forward on this project and to bring local, renewable energy to the region.”

The company estimates customer savings will be around $169 million over a 20 year time period after the wind farms are implemented.