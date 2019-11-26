Liberty Utilities gives to senior citizens with Christmas Elves program

JOPLIN, Mo. — A local business is asking the public for help to give elderly customers a Christmas they deserve.

Liberty Utilities is hosting its annual Christmas Elves program, which provides gifts to older residents who spend the holidays alone.

Each year, senior citizens can apply for the project and share what they would like for Christmas.

Afterwards, the company will organize a desk and community members can pick up the requests and fulfill the wish.

This year, about 200 elderly people asked for help.

Jillian Curtis with Liberty Utilities said, “Reading through the list its just amazing the things these people are asking for. Just things you and I would take for granted like cleaning supplies, a lot of them have pets that they spend the holidays with so treats and toys.”

If you are interested in buying gifts for seniors, you may visit the Liberty utilities office at 602 S Joplin Ave.

Gifts must be returned by Wednesday, December 11th.