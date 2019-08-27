Liberty Utilities Empire District restores power to some residents

Some residents have gotten power back this evening after severe storms move through the area.

From their Facebook page:

“Clever Update: Crews believe they can have the majority of Clever customer restored within the hour. Please be aware, more severe weather may affect this timeline. We thank you for your patience as crews continue to work safely. #LUOutage #SafetyFirst”

“OUTAGE UPDATE: Crews are currently responding to storm related outages in the following areas. We will continue to post updates as we receive more information. We thank you for your patience as crews continue to work safely throughout the night. #LUOutage #SafetyFirst”