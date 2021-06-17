Liberty Theater is having a concert to fundraise for the Gordon Parks Museum

FORT SCOTT, KS – A Southeast Kansas museum is looking to start its latest fundraiser on the right note.

Tomorrow night, Friday June 18th, the “Liberty Theater” in Fort Scott will host musician Dominique Hammons.

Proceeds from the concert will go towards the Gordon Parks Museum Operations.

With most of their fundraisers canceled last year, organizers see this as the perfect opportunity to bring the community together and promote diversity in fine arts.

“It’s important to enhance all of our lives for a quality way of life, to keep that history alive, to educate others, especially the younger generation about what transpired and what used to transpire as well.” Says Kirk Sharp, Gordon Parks Museum Director.

Doors open for the concert tomorrow night at 7:00p.m.

A portion of the proceeds will also benefit the annual “Gordon Parks Celebration,” which will be held in October.