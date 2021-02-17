Liberty says rolling blackouts are over

FOUR STATE AREA — Liberty Utilities announces they are no longer applying rolling blackouts.

The strategy originated with demands from the Southwest Power Pool – which is an electric transmission group interacting with companies in 17 states. Liberty says this is still a critical period though, as we remain at energy emergency alert level 2.

The regional power grid continues to be strained due to prolonged low temperatures. The peak advisory for electric customers had been extended to noon on Friday.

Liberty officials say weather conditions are expected to improve by Friday.