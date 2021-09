JOPLIN, Mo. — Liberty Electric customers could be paying more on future bills, if a rate hike request is granted.

The utility company is asking for an increase of nearly 80 million dollars a year.

The request points to both modernize their electric system as well as add renewable energy sources.

It would also address costs related to the severe winter storm last February.

If approved, that would raise rates about 12 percent. Online hearings are scheduled November 15th through 18th.