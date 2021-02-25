Liberal Schools making progress on construction projects

LIBERAL, MO. — Construction at a Southwest Missouri school will soon focus on interior work.

The Superintendent of Liberal Schools say the work on the outside will soon be finished at the grade school construction site. The project is creating new office space, a gymnasium and stage – as well as a new safe room. The work follows a 2020 project adding a tornado shelter at Liberal High School.

Bill Harvey, Liberal R-2 Superintendent, said, “It’s certified and ready to go for the storm season. Like I say this one over here should be sometime in March, we’re hoping by the end of March it’ll be approved.”

The elementary school project is expected to cost $3.8 million. Crews expect to wrap up construction by the end of the school year.