Liberal Schools increasing school safety

LIBERAL, Mo. — A Southwest Missouri school is taking matters into its own hands by providing safety for the entire community.

The district is in the process of constructing a secondary gym, that will also act as a storm shelter for the city of Liberal.

Bill Harvey, Liberal R-II School District Superintendent, said, “Sometimes I always say it’s kind of chaos when a storm comes through. People are going in different directions. This shelter is in the center of the community and so people can come into it from different directions. We have adequate parking.”

After the EF-5 Joplin tornado in 2011, Liberal school leaders noticed there weren’t many storm shelters for their own community.

The only ones available were a few churches that had limited space and were difficult for the handicapped and elderly to get into.

“So our school board took it upon themselves to try to see what we can do for not only the school, but for the community, and come up with some plans to put up a safe room for the entire community, plus the students in the district.”

The new addition to the high school includes an 8,600 square foot gym that will be large enough to fit the town’s population.

It can also serve as a multi-purpose room to be used by the school and the community year round.

“It will also be used as a secondary gym that we can use for junior high games, junior varsity games, and overflow of crowds and stuff like that we can do.”

The shelter was made possible with a $1.5 million FEMA grant and a bond issued passed in April of 2018.

And with a fire last September that destroyed the gym near the elementary school, leaders are already in the works for building another one as well.

“We’re in the process of re-planning to rebuild it. We’re hoping to start it in the fall and hopefully have time to have it finished by the time school’s out next year.”

Construction on the high school’s secondary gym started on Monday.

The Superintendent hopes to have the facility open next school year, starting in the Fall.