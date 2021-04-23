Liberal organization helps neglected donkeys and horses

LIBERAL, Mo. — There’s one animal rescue center in Liberal, Missouri that’s rescuing animals, and they aren’t cats and dogs

T&D Donkey Rescue takes in abandoned, abused and neglected donkeys from just about everywhere. Horses, as well.

Deanna Kohley President/Founder Of T&D Donkey Rescue, said, “We’ve been doing this since 2013 and we try to make a difference in the world, a little bit in our community. We have a gilding fund, we help people cover castration of their stallions.”

But their rescue didn’t come planned. It was a spur of the moment idea while in Texas.

“We were on vacation and we got a call to take in two donkeys, and so I said sure. Everybody had rescued all the horses, but left the donkeys behind. Nobody wanted to rescue the donkeys. So we took them in and never looked back.”

Now, with 90 donkeys, and a lot of land, they are rescuing donkeys and horses whenever they can.

“They live on 100 acres currently here. We have 250 acres in pasture total, but right here at this facility here, we also have another farm, but this facility has 100 acres here.”

But with all that land and donkeys, it can get expensive. So T and D Donkey is having a event to raise money for expenses.

“Our goal is to do some fundraising for some much needed items. Spring shots are very expensive, worming and farrier care, we’re heading into that time of year. All that costs money.”

The event will be taking place in Pittsburg Saturday night from 6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. Although this event is sold out, people can still make donations to the rescue on their Facebook page.