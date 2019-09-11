Liberal family changes lives of community one meal at a time

It all started with seeing a little boy pulling his sibling in a wagon and asking if the kids were hungry.

“I said ‘I live across the street from the school and I want you to come to my house everyday at 6 o’clock. I’m going to feed you for the rest of my life,'” explained Liberal resident Kathy Miller. “And I then bawled my head off all night long, thinking how could I not know? How could I not know there are hungry children in this community?'”

Miller and her family prepare free home-cooked meals, three days a week for the community members of Liberal — simply just out of the goodness of their hearts.

It is called the “15% Organization.”

“They’ll say, ‘This is the high point of my day — waiting to see what you cooked for me today’ and having someone check on them three times a week,” Miller continued. “It’s a big deal to them and that makes it a big deal to us”

Liberal’s population is estimated to be around 720, and the family is feeding an average of 120 people per day.

The meals are cooked and prepared in their home and then delivered to different locations in town for people to pick up.

The Miller’s pay for the food themselves and accept donations.

“There’s no expectation,” said Matt Miller, Kathy’s son. “They are not asking you to go to church, they aren’t asking you to pay money — it’s just, ‘Hey, you need something to eat. Here you go.'”

The amount of people they are feeding is growing and their kitchen isn’t equipped anymore.

They are raising money to expand their organization and build a separate kitchen in their backyard.

“They have that goal to expand instead of saying, ‘Oh, this is too much. We can’t do it anymore,'” Matt Miller explained. “They are looking it as a motivation and a challenge to where we get to acommodate even more people.”

“Never in my wildest dreams did I imagine that this is what we would be doing, but I wouldn’t stop doing it for anything in the world,” Kathy Miller added.

The Miller’s are in the planning stage of building their kitchen and until then, they will continue preparing and serving meals for Liberal citizens.

The Miller family is asking for help in the form of donations. You can Venmo the family by donating to user @Kathy-Miller-194.