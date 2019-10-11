Liberal community honors area fire departments for keeping city safe from recent series of fires

At Liberal High School, members of the Liberal Fire Depeartment were given plaques, and gifts for their service to the town.

State Representative Ann Kelley and State Senator Ed Emery also honored the fire departement with official proclamations. Each document highlighted the fire department’s dedication to keeping Liberal safe.

The fire at the end of September destroyed the former high school, but with the fire department’s diligence, the nearby elementary school was spared.

And, for the Liberal community, there was no better way to honor the fire fighters than with the day’s events.

“We’ve had like twelves fires in our town over the course of the summer, and so those volunteers were out every night that we had a fire,” expained Liberal teacher and coach BJ Goodell. “They’re leaving, getting up out of bed, going to work in the fire, going back home, getting a couple of hours of sleep, going back to work. To be able to honor them was really special, too.”

The Pittsburg, Nevada, and Lamar Fire Departments were also recognized for their help with the fire.