Leukemia victim supported by Fort Scott Fire Department

FORT SCOTT, Kan. - The Fort Scott Fire Department is going the extra mile to make a change in a resident's life.

Saturday, the department had their 5th annual Benefit Ride.

The event is done every year to help one family in need of support when they are suffering with illness or cancer.

This year the fire department chose Stephanie Lockwood as the recipient to donations, as she is currently suffering from leukemia.

The fire department says this is just another way for them to serve their community.

Travis Mewhinney, firefighter, says, "Just their reactions when we present them a check. It hits home. A lot times it's kind of emotional for everybody involved. You can definitely tell everybody is grateful."

In years past, the event has raised nearly$20,000 for the nominated family need.

