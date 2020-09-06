Less than one month to fill out census

JOPLIN, Mo. — You have less than a month left to fill out your 2020 census.

One Joplin is doing community outreach events to get as many people as possible to fill it out.

Right now, Joplin has a 70% response rate—the organization is hoping to get that number closer to 90 by the end of this month.

Filling out census information takes less than 10 minutes and helps states allocate federal aid and funds.

Ashley Micklethwaite, Executive Director, One Joplin, says, “The census helps fund roads, schools, things like senior citizen home bound meals delivery, healthcare. Everybody touches something that the census helps with.”

The last day to fill out the census is September 30.

One Joplin will be hosting events every week to encourage residents to respond.

