Less sex offenders registering in Missouri; improvement in tracking down convicts

MISSOURI – An audit of Missouri’s sex offender registry shows improvement in tracking down convicts not following the law, but that there’s still work to be done.

A report from the state auditor show a 20 percent decrease in the number of sex offenders not registering with the state. That’s down from the 1,200 on the list last year. The audit suggests law enforcement has increased efforts to track down missing offenders, both at the state and local level.

You can check for those registered in your neighborhood by going to the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s website.