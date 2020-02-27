Lenten Season begins

JOPLIN, Mo. — A journey of forty days and forty nights begins today for Catholics and several other Christian denominations.

Ash Wednesday signals the beginning of the Lenten Season, which will last until the resurrection of Christ celebrated on Easter Sunday.

Local Catholics gathered in the chapel at Mercy Hospital Joplin to receive their ashes.

Father Chaz Dunn, Associate Pastor of St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church in Joplin, says placing ashes on the forehead is a tradition.

The act symbolizes several things, including how Catholics believe our physical bodies will once again return to dust, but our souls will live on forever.

He says there’s also a reference to ashes in the old testament.

Father Chaz Dunn, Associate Pastor, St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church, said, “But Jonah went to the city of Nineveh said, “Ok, you know, 40 days and the city of Nineveh shall fall into the dust, and so the people of Nineveh repented by putting on sackcloth and ashes.”

Christians taking part in Ash Wednesday are urged to give up something of personal value during the period.

Many are also urged to increase their giving to the poor, fast, and lead a more Christ-like life.