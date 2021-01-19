Legislators work to support adoption

MISSOURI — Legislation aimed at supporting adoption and foster parents are getting early attention at the Missouri capitol.

A house committee has passed house bill 429. That would give an income tax deduction of up to five thousand dollars for foster care expenses. House bill 430 was also approved in committee, a measure which would take an existing tax credit for special needs adoptions and apply it to any adoption. That tax credit is for ten thousand dollars. Both bills are awaiting a vote by the full house.