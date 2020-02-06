Legislators looking to protect sports officials from fan violence

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Hot tempers have led to violence against umpires and refs at some youth sports contests.

And some say that’s why there’s a shortage of sports officials.

There are Democrats and Republicans pushing for more protection for those who officiate sports contests.

State Representative, Jerome Barnes, D-Raytown, said, “Officials are human this is a job for them and I don’t know of no other job where you go to work and take this type of harassment.”

State Representative Jerome Barnes believes anger towards umpires and referees has escalated to acts of violence.

“It was the brother of one of the players came out on the court and socked the referee knocked him out right there had to take him to the hospital…”

The Missouri State High School Activities Association estimates there are approximately one thousand fewer referees and umpires in Missouri than there were decade ago.

Some parents have seen kids’ games cancelled because no one could officiate them. Barnes is proposing legislation that would give a special victim’s status for those who who are trained to officiate sports.

“The idea is to heighten awareness of it bring it to the prosecutors attention bring it to the judges attention that hey if you hit a referee we want you to take this serious then just a simple assault.”

The same bill has also been introduced by State Representative Brad Pollitt.

He presented his bill before the House’S General Laws Committee on Wednesday.

State Representative Brad Pollitt, R-Sedalia, said, “Is it of epidemic proportions? Not at this point yet, but it’s headed in that direction and I think we need to pass a bill that shows the men and women that referee are contests that the State Legislature and the state of Missouri is behind them.”

The bill supporters hope the proposed legislation will eventually pass and give angry fans a reason to cool off before they commit a crime.

Under the proposed legislation, an assault against anyone trained to officiate a sports contest would face a Class A Misdemeanor instead of Class C.