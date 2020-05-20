Legislation to create retirement plan for Oklahoma Sheriff Deputies one step closer to becoming law

OTTAWA COUNTY, Ok. — Legislation to create a retirement plan for Oklahoma Sheriff Deputies is one step closer to becoming law.

The Oklahoma State Senate recently passed House Bill 2272, which would provide a retirement plan and benefits to deputies and jailers who have worked for 20 years.

The Oklahoma Sheriff’s Association conducted a study to see how much this law would affect taxpayers, and they concluded it wouldn’t cost counties any more money.

For the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office, this legislation could be what it takes to keep more deputies there.

Sheriff Jeremy Floyd, Ottawa County, said, “For years, retention recuitment has been poor for us as you can say. ANd I’m hoping that this will actually bring people in, that they will want to stay at the sheriff’s offices for that particular benefit that they will be eligible for in 20 years.”

House Bill 2272 now waits Governor Kevin Stitt’s signature to be signed into law.

Once signed, it would go into effect on November 1st.