Leggett & Platt gives back to East Newton School District

Leggett & Platt donated back to school items to the East Newton School District.

For two weeks, the company gathered a variety of school supply items including notebooks, backpacks, pencils, and paper.

The company wanted to give back to a small school district that had a strong teaching program.

“We are very greatly appreciative because we are such a small school district,” explained East Newton teacher Ashley Wolfe. “Any help outside of it is just wonderful and I know everyone appreciates that.”

The donated school supplies will be given to any student in the East Newton School District.