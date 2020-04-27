Legally Speaking – Arbor Day

JOPLIN, Mo. — Whether it’s a maple, oak, or cherry, they’re all in the spotlight as the national calendar highlights what’s just outside your window.

Attorney Aaron Sachs discusses the importance of Arbor Day in this week’s Legally Speaking.

“Aaron, this past Friday, we celebrated Arbor Day. What is the significance of this national holiday?” Gretchen Bolander asks.

Attorney Aaron Sachs responds by saying “The United States was one of the first countries in the world to celebrate Arbor Day which is basically a holiday dedicated to planting trees. National Arbor Day in the USA is celebrated on the last Friday of every April.”

“When did Arbor Day become a National Holiday?” says Gretchen.

Aaron explains “Well, it all began in Nebraska. By April 22, 1885, Arbor Day had become a legal holiday in Nebraska. And within 20 years, it was celebrated in every American state except Delaware which eventually joined in.

Gretchen asks “Why is a day to plant trees important enough to become a national holiday?”

Aaron responds “Trees are important for the environment: An average tree produces enough oxygen in 1 year to keep a family of 4 actually breathing with oxygen. 3 trees planted in the right places around a house or building can in some cases cut the need for air conditioning cost up to 50%. Trees also help keep good topsoil from eroding into our streams and waterways.

Gretchen asks “Aaron, what is the bottom line?”

“Well planting a tree is a great family project, a good way to get outside, and it also is good for the environment.” says Aaron