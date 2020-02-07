Legally Speaking -Urgent/11

JOPLIN, Mo. — Patients with certain medical devices may be at risk after the discovery of a vulnerability in those using “Urgent/11.”

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is informing patients, health care professionals, IT staff in health care facilities and manufacturers of a set of cyber-security vulnerabilities, referred to as “Urgent/11.” What can you tell us about about these issues?

Attorney Aaron Sachs, said, “URGENT/11 affects several operating systems that run medical devices. You know when a device is connected to the WiFi or the internet, or connected to equipment such as routers, or phones, it could be subject to being hacked if the software has a flaw or the system is not protected. These cyber-security vulnerabilities may allow a remote user to take control of even a medical device and change the function, cause the denial of service, or shut the unit down.”

What can you tell us about URGENT /11?

“The URGENT/11 vulnerabilities exist in a third-party software, called IPnet, that computers use to communicate with each other over a network. This software is part of several operating systems and may be incorporated into software applications, equipment and systems, including medical devices. There’s a list of potential medical devices, you can see it there on the website.”

What can manufacturer do to alleviate this situation?

“The agency is working with manufacturers to work with health care providers to determine which devices in their healthcare facility or that’s used by their patients, could be affected by URGENT/11 and develop risk mitigation plans to avoid shutoff or other adverse consequences.”

What is the bottom line?

“The FDA takes reports of vulnerabilities in medical devices very seriously.”

https://www.fda.gov/medical-devices/safety-communications/urgent11-cybersecurity-vulnerabilities-widely-used-third-party-software-component-may-introduce