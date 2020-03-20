Legally Speaking – Toyota Recall

JOPLIN, Mo. — A massive auto recall has been announced, affecting hundreds of thousands of drivers in the U.S. alone.

Toyota has issued one of the largest recalls in recent history. So, what’s affected and why?

Attorney Aaron Sachs, said, “Toyota is recalling nearly 700,000 vehicles in the United States because fuel pumps can fail causing engines to stall – which can result in crashes. the recall covers certain models of Lexus cars from 2018 and 2019.”

Is that the entire list or are there other models affected besides Lexus?

“Well, some of the other popular models included in the list are 4Runners, Camry, Highlander, Land Cruiser, Sequoia, Sienna, Tacoma. Now some of the 2019 models affected include the Avalon and Corolla.”

What is Toyota doing about the recall?

“Right now Toyota is working on repairs. And Owners are going to be notified by mail sometime in mid-March so they can bring their cars in to be fixed.”

What is the bottom line on the Toyota recall?

“Well as soon as you get that notice, please take your car in for a free repair.”