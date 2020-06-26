Legally Speaking — The Supreme Court and Presidential Finances

JOPLIN, Mo. — The U.S. Supreme Court has a long list of cases it’s reviewing – including access to presidential finances.

This week’s topic regards a case currently in front of the U.S. Supreme Court involving President Trump’s finances. What can you tell us about that?

Attorney Aaron Sachs, said, “You know this case actually involves at least 3 separate government requests for documents which were objected to by the President and his team. First, the House Oversight and Reform Committee subpoenaed President Trump’s accounting firm for his personal and corporate records.”

“The House Financial Services and Intelligence Committees also requested records from a certain bank. Finally, the prosecutors in New York subpoenaed his accounting firm for Trump’s tax returns and other documents from 2011 to 2018.”

If you could read the tea leaves based on the questions asked by the Justices, what do you think that they’re weighing as far as this decision?

“Well the justices heard arguments by Trump’s lawyers that the President is immune from prosecution since it will distract the President from his duties. And that Congress does not have unlimited authority to just issue all these random subpoenas. From the questions asked by the court, it appears the Supreme Court may be prepared to rule that Congress’ requests were too broad but maybe a more narrow request would be upheld.”

What was the courts stand regarding subpoenas for alleged hush money?

“Well Chief Justice Roberts stated that the position was too limited. However, the Grand Jury could investigate the case without a subpoena.”

What is the bottom line?

“In my opinion, it is very likely that the Supreme Court is going to send with instructions, the cases back down to the lower court for further determination. But even if those documents are ultimately requested and forced, it will be after the November election.”