Legally Speaking – The Big Game

JOPLIN, Mo. — The biggest football game of the year is just days away, the 54th annual match-up between the best of the NFC and the best of the AFC.

Attorney Aaron Sachs discusses the Big Game in this week’s Legally Speaking.

This is the time of year that everyone is gearing up for football and the Big Game. What is the most watched sporting event in the world? Will it be the big game in Miami?

Attorney Aaron Sachs, said, “The London 2012 Olympics was watched by over 3.2 billion people worldwide. The World Cup draws over 1 billion viewers. So the big game is not the most watched sporting event in the world. But it is in America. Over 1/3 or the country will watch the game in Miami with about 100 million viewers.19 of the 20 highest rated TV shows in America have been the Big Game. The only exception was the finale of MASH which comes in at number 20.”

What can you tell us about the history of the big game?

“The first championship game was played in 1966, but it was much like college championship games today. The first game was a no contest game as the Green Bay Packers beat the Kansas City Chiefs 35-10. While this game was broadcast on two networks, it was nothing like it is today. The game was played in Los Angeles and half the seats in the stadium were empty. Tickets cost $12. The halftime show was the University of Arizona marching band and Al Hirt, who played the trumpet.”

What is the bottom line?

“The Chief will be playing again this year in Miami. GO CHIEFS.”