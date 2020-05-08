Legally Speaking – Tax Return Scams

JOPLIN, Mo. — Tax season is extra long this year – giving you more time to file and scam artists more time to target their prey.

Attorney Aaron Sachs discusses the different scams in this week’s Legally Speaking.

With stimulus checks being issued from the government, can you give us any information about scamming?

Attorney Aaron Sachs, said, “Americans need to guard against tax fraud. There was over 1.8 billion dollars in tax fraud last year by criminals. The IRS will never call you and ask for your social security number or other information. One scam going on right now is a phishing scheme where a scammer is calling saying they need to confirm your social security number and other information before you can be mailed your stimulus check. Do NOT give it out.”

How do scammers use this information?

“Identity thieves typically steal a Social Security number or individual taxpayer identification number to file a fraudulent tax return to claim your stimulus check or tax refund. If a thief claims a refund in your name, you still will get a proper tax refund. However, it will take time and a lot of paperwork. Scammers sometimes pose as tax professionals such as accountants to rip off customers via refund fraud. They often promise overly large tax refunds to prey on older Americans, low-income taxpayers and non-English speakers.”

How can a taxpayer protect themselves from these frauds?

“Don’t ever give out personal information to anyone over the phone, especially if they contact you. The IRS will never make initial contact with taxpayers by way of an unsolicited phone call or e-mail. The agency generally only contacts people by mail.”

What is the bottom line here?

“Never give out personal information over the phone and if in doubt, get the caller’s name and phone number and call the Better Business Bureau.”

Legally Speaking was sponsored by Aaron Sachs and Associates.