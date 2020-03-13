JOPLIN, Mo. — St. Patrick’s day is barely a week away – a unique celebration observed in the U.S. And around the globe.

Attorney Aaron Sachs discusses the history of the holiday in this week’s Legally Speaking.

St. Patrick’s Day is almost here. Is it a bigger event in America or Ireland?

Attorney Aaron Sachs, said, “Well St. Pat’s actually is celebrated by more people in America than anywhere else in the world, including Ireland. Keep in mind that there are 32.7 million people in America who claim to have Irish roots, and that alone is 7 times more than the entire population of Ireland. It is estimated that over 5.3 billion dollars will be spent on St. Pat’s Day in America this year.”

When did St. Patrick’s Day become an official holiday?

“St. Patrick’s Day was first celebrated in America in 1737, and it was organized by a Charitable Irish Society in Boston. In 1762 in New York, a group of Irish soldiers in the British military marched down Broadway, and from that point parades started as a part of the celebration. So wearing green and going out for dinner or drinks is now a common part of the celebration every year.

What did St. Patrick do to become the “Patron Saint of Ireland?”

“The symbol of the shamrock is used for St. Pat’s Day. And it comes from St. Patrick’s illustration of the shamrock for the Holy Trinity. Another popular belief is St. Patrick banished the snakes from Ireland. Now that story says that while St. Patrick was fasting, snakes attacked him, and so he chased the snakes into the ocean.

What is the bottom line?

“Celebrate your Irish heritage and be proud of it.”

Legally Speaking was sponsored by Aaron Sachs and Associates.