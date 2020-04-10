Legally Speaking – Smart TVs

JOPLIN, Mo. — Advances in technology prompt some viewers to wonder if their TV is spying on them.

Attorney Aaron Sachs discusses potential privacy concerns in this week’s Legally Speaking.

For the Big Game, a couple of months ago, a lot of people bought new TV’s, and many of those TV’s are “Smart TV’s” meaning they are TV’s connected to the internet, but can those TV’s be used to spy on you? Let’s start by talking about how many smart TV’s are being sold today.

Attorney Aaron Sachs, said, “70 percent of all TV’s sold are smart TV’s Currently there are almost 200 million smart TV’s in use in the United States. Which is approx. 32 percent of all TV’s and that number is growing every year.”

Smart TV’s are connected to the internet and often offer access to Netflix and other streaming services. But in addition to collecting data on your viewing history and preferences, can these TV’s also collect other data?

“Any time you have a device hooked up to the internet you have the potential to being hacked. Many people do not even have a password or a secure password on their router, so it could be used potentially accessed photos and data on connected devices such as USB sticks connected to your smart TV. Some TV’s have webcams or microphones for gaming which can allow it to be used to ease drop on your household. Of course, the privacy statement you have to click on the smart TV when you set it up, often allows them to gather data on your viewing history which can be sold to target you for advertising.”

What can you do to be safe from an invasion of your privacy by your Smart TV?

“A virtual private network enables you to encrypt all of your Internet traffic and sneak your public IP address online. Setting up VPN on a Smart TV is possible if your TV is Android­ based. If not, you’ll need to configure the VPN connection on your router instead. Make sure your router is securely pass coded. Read the “Privacy Statement” of your smart TV before clicking that you ” agree to the terms” on your viewing history.”

What is the bottom line?

“TV’s are becoming mini computers hooked to the internet so buyer beware.”

Legally Speaking was sponsored by Aaron Sachs and Associates.