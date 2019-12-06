Legally Speaking – Political campaign financing

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — The winners of political campaigns are often backed by a large special interest donations or a super PAC.

Attorney Aaron Sachs discusses the campaign financing in this week’s legally speaking.

With more and more political campaigns getting started, why is the source of super PAC campaign funding important, should be on our radar?

“Well many argue that there is a growing disconnect between elected officials and the majority of people that they represent. Part of the blame lies with a campaign finance system that unfairly stacks the cards in favor of a few donors that are able to give large contributions.”

What are different options that candidates can use to support their campaigns?

“In a perfect world, small donor public financing gives candidates an incentive to seek out as many supporters, not just a few big donors.”

“Small donor public financing permits candidates to raise and spend what they need in order to compete against the super PACs, should they choose to opt in. And, because it doesn’t restrict political spending, it stands up to the current supreme court’s requirements. Other approaches to public campaign financing include voucher systems, where citizens receive certain amounts in public funds they can direct to their preferred candidates.”

Why do you think there is a disconnect between constituents and their political representatives?

“The court case of Citizens United and other court rulings ended decades of common sense campaign finance laws. Now a handful of wealthy special interests dominate political funding, often through super PACs and shadowy nonprofits organizations that shield donors’ identities.”

Aaron, what is the bottom line on election finance?

“Well we need to level the playing field by allowing transparency of the source of donations for all funding for political campaigns and especially super PACs.”

