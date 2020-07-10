Legally Speaking — Owning Tigers in Missouri

JOPLIN, Mo. — Tigers have been getting a lot of attention in recent months.

A lot of people have been watching Netflix the show Tiger King. So, our viewers would like to know: can a Missouri resident legally own a tiger?

Attorney Aaron Sachs, said, “Missouri is one of 23 states that permit individuals to keep tigers and other big cats as pets. State law says only that owners must register their animals with a local law enforcement agency and that failure to do so is a misdemeanor. Local ordinances will also impact whether you can own a big cat in the city.”

Have there been any regulations for individuals owning tigers?

“The sale and licensing of these animals is regulated by the State and the animal must be registered. It is a known fact that some. owners do not register their animals. Registration is the responsibility of the owner. If the animal is purchased for show purposes, then it must be registered with the USDA and they do the inspections.”

Are there any “checks and balances” in place for after the original registration of the animal?

“There are regular inspections for zoos and private individuals who exhibit these animals but nothing for an owner who just keeps it as a pet. A little more oversight might prevent accidents.”

What is the bottom line?

“Before you raise a tiger as a pet, remember that Tigers can be dangerous and need to be properly cared for.”